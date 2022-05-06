Two Cubans compete today in Pan American wrestling championship





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers Yosvany Peña, 77 kilograms (kg), and Daniel Gregorich (87 kg), will compete today in the second day of the Pan American Wrestling Championship hosted by Acapulco, Mexico, until next May 8.



Both athletes will debut in the quarterfinal round against opponents that will advance from the qualifying round.



Peña will play against the winner of the match between the Mexican Emmanuel Alexis Benitez and the Panamanian Alvis Albino Almendra.



Gregorich will have his first fight against the winner of the bout between Brazilian Andres Luiz Ramos and Chilean Guillermo Andres Gonzalez.



On Thursday, at the opening of this continental event, Oscar Pino (130 kg) won the gold medal for Cuba after defeating Eduard Soghomonyan, from Brazil, 9-1 in the final.



Juan Conde (97 kg), also representing the Caribbean nation, had to settle for the silver medal after losing 0-8 by ST to the experienced Kevin Mejia, from Honduras, in the dispute for the title.



In that competition, the Cuban athletes were looking for two places to the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, in the 60 and 97 kg, so with his performance Conde secured the place in his weight, which Leonardo Herrera (60 kg) could not get when he lost 4-5 in his first fight against the Peruvian Joao Marco Benavides.