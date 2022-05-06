All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
06
May Friday

A silver medal, Cuba's best result in Pan American Taekwondo Championships



HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Tamara Robles Revé won the silver medal in the 53 kg division at the 22nd Pan American Taekwondo Championships, held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The champion of the 2018 Central American Games in Barranquilla, who had not competed in three years, lost in the final to Makayla Greenwood (USA), an athlete who boasts 19 wins in 23 fights in 14 top international competitions.

The Guatemalan Yuliena Pedroza and the Brazilian Talisca Reis won the bronze medals.

The competition will continue on Thursday with the poomsae (imaginary combat) specialty, featuring Cuban star Dario Riquelme in the traditional modality and Pedro Escalona in freestyle, both of whom will form mixed duos with their fellow countrywoman Esther Melisa Martinez.

