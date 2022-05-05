All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
May Thursday

Cuban water polo players in the Danube League final



HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The Cubans Mayelín Bernal and Aliannis Ramírez with the Slovakian club Olympia Košice, and Cecilia Díaz with the Serbian runner-up Red Star Belgrade, will compete from Friday to Sunday in the finals of the Danube Water Polo League against a university team from Great Britain and Romania’s WPA Bucuresti, respectively.

As in 2021, the Cubans have been outstanding in the Danube League this year, especially Bernal, an extraordinary scorer against all of Olympia's opponents, whereas Ramirez has been a great attacker and defender.

The Slovakian team finished second in the first round of the tournament. Its best result in these tournaments was a fourth place in 2021, when the Cuban players made their debut with the Olympia Košice, whose head coach Szabolcsa Eschwiga-Hajtsa said that the players are quite motivated.
“If we finish third, I will jump for joy!”, he stressed.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News