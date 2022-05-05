Cuban water polo player extends scoring streak





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Cuban Cecilia Diaz Mesa continued her scoring streak with her team Red Star Belgrade’s traditional duel with the Vojvodina, this time in the final of the Serbian First League A, in which she scored twice in the latter’s 14-10 win as home team.



The next match on May 14 will seal decide the fate of the capital city stars, who in 2021 finished second runners-up to their great rival, because, although both teams won a match, a slight goal advantage defined the scepter for Voivodina.



Díaz made headlines on April 19, when she surpassed the 100-goal mark with Red Star (101 in 44 games), a feat deemed historic by the team's directors.



In addition to the Serbian championship, both teams will play as of tomorrow in the Danube League in the city of Novi Sad, a tournament that gathers teams from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia and Great Britain.