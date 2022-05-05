Cuban Head of State Meets WBSC President





Havana, May 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba welcomed Riccardo Fraccari, President of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC).



On its Twitter account, the Cuban Presidency said that Diaz-Canel thanked Fraccari for his support of the island nation; while the world sports executive stressed the historic nature of baseball in Cuba and the need to see it bright again.



At the end of the meeting, Fraccari said that Diaz-Canel is a lover of baseball and described the exchange as friendly, particularly because they addressed issues that bring them together with respect to the ball game.



The WBSC directive and the president of the Cuban Baseball Federation –FCB-- Juan Reinaldo Perez signed a memo of understanding which wraps up years of work and talks.



It’s due time to support Cuban baseball; the WBSC will legally back players who can sign personal contracts with foreign leagues so they can be represented by the FCB, said Fraccari during a press conference.