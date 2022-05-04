Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers set their sights on the Pan American championships





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman gladiators have clear-cut goals for the Pan American Wrestling Championships to be held in Acapulco, Mexico, from May 5 to 8, where they will seek two places to the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023.



Head coach Raul Trujillo said that in this competition Cuba will try to get the two tickets his team does not have yet—in the 60kg and 97 kg divisions—with some of the Island’s main athletes and others in the process of development, and mentioned among the former Luis Alberto Orta (60 kg), Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, and Ismael Borrero (67 kg), first place in Rio de Janeiro 2016.



Acapulco will qualify four or five wrestlers per division, so Cuba is expected to succeed without too many complications.



In recognition of his brilliant international career at the head of the Cuban Greco-Roman wrestling team, whose members have won several gold medals in major competitions, including the Olympics, the executive board of United World Wrestling Americas (UWWA) included Trujillo on a list of ten personalities who will be awarded on May 6 during the celebration of the Pan American Championship and therefore chosen to enter the hall of fame and virtual museum of the entity.