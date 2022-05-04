Cuban cyclist starts as leader in Ruta del Sol today





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Cuban Arlenis Sierra will start today as the overall and points leader of the first women's edition of the Tour of Andalusia, or Ruta del Sol (Route of the Sun) in Spain, where she won her first victory with her team Movistar yesterday.



Sierra, 29, leads the Movistar’s line-up, made this time of the Colombian Paula Patiño, the Spanish Sara Martín, the Serbian Jelena Erić, the Norwegian Katrine Aalerud and the Australian Sarah Gigante.



At the start of the competition, Sierra won the first section and the yellow jersey of overall leader in a fierce fight with the experienced local cyclist Mavi García.