Cuban cyclist wins the start of the Vuelta a Andalucia





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuban Arlenis Sierra, leader of the Movistar Team in the Vuelta a Andalucia, won Tuesday the first of the three stages of the race in Spain, her first victory with the powerful club.



This initial route was 105.5 kilometers from Salobreña to Arenas, along a steep coastal route.



The Cuban's first victory with Movistar was the result of another good team effort, this time with the support of Colombian Paula Patiño, Spanish Sara Martin, Serbian Jelena Erić, Norwegian Katrine Aalerud and Australian Sarah Gigante.