Cuban champion plays at Continental Chess Championship of the Americas 2022

HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuban Yasser Quesada will seek today to maintain good pace at the Continental Chess Championship of the Americas, played in El Salvador, which offers four places for the 2023 World Cup.

Quesada easily won his first match against the host Andrea Ortez and for the second round he plans to face the Mexican Miguel Angel Montes, another lower-ranked opponent and against whom he should have no complications.





The continental event gathers 117 players from 20 nations, who will compete for four places in the next World Cup and among the favorites, are several U.S. players.





Dariusz Swiercz, Timur Gareyev and Gregory Kaidanov are some of the northerners who have already started with a win and show the best Elo accumulations of the tournament.





Others with the rank to opt for the leading positions are the Argentineans Alan Pichot and Leandro Krysa, the Brazilian Krikor Sevag Mekhitarian and the Chilean Pablo Salinas.