Varadero to host beach volleyball circuit stop





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Varadero will host on May 5-7 the second stop of the North, Central America and Caribbean Circuit ( NORCECA) of beach volleyball, a tournament where Cuba will participate with four (f and m) duos.



The Caribbean island will be present with its two best couples, composed of Leila Martinez and Lidianny Echeverria, and Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo, both qualified for the World Championship, scheduled to be held June 7-19 in Rome, Italy.



The duos of Martinez-Echeverria and Diaz-Alayo obtained the World Championship places in the qualifying tournaments in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and in Aguascalientes, Mexico.



Cuba will also be represented by the duos of Amanda Kindelan-Dayi Zerqueira and Miguel Ayon-Yosvani Carrasco.



Besides the four Cuban pairs, there will be teams from Canada, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States, women and men, while Belize, Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis will compete only with men.



Varadero first hosted similar tournament for the first time in 2011 and remained as the venue consecutively until 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a forced pause.