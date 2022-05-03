Top international baseball authority visits Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Riccardo Fraccari, president of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), arrived on Monday in Havana for a visit - which he said - aims to continue talks with Cuban sports authorities on the possibility that their players can play in other leagues abroad.



We are reaching an agreement to ensure that the players and federations can comply, for that reason we are checking this task with them, and another issue is to know about some projects of the Cuban Federation to develop baseball in the island, said the Italian executive.



Fraccari and his accompanying delegation, made up of officials Marcos Lenna and Rafael Llames, were received at the José Martí International Airport by Raúl Fornés Valenciano, first vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder), and Roberto León Richards, president of the Cuban Olympic Committee.



During his stay, the high-ranking international baseball official is also scheduled to hold a press conference at the Latin American Stadium on Wednesday, among other activities.