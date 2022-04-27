Leaders of the Capablanca Memorial chess tournament consolidate their position





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Still at the top and with no one stalking them, the Romanian Irina Bulgama and the American Hans Niemann start today the penultimate round of games of the 55th Capablanca Memorial chess tournament, bound to confer the top trophies to foreign visitors, at least in the Premier event, in which 10 women are competing.



Yesterday, Bulgama won for the fifth consecutive time, whereas Niemann strengthen his position in the Elite event with a victory against the Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz that placed him ahead of the rest of the players by one point—he now has six—followed by Surya Ganguly, from India, and a third-place group that includes the Cuban Luis Ernesto Quesada, Sandro Mareco (Argentina) and Vasiv Durarbayli (Azerbaijan).