Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his team for place in Eurocup semifinals





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and the Spanish team Valencia Basket will play tomorrow against the French team Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, in search of a place in the semifinals of the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only behind the Euroleague in the Old Continent.



The Valencians, with four titles and the most trophies in the competition, will welcome the French club to their headquarters.



Last 20th, for the pass to the quarterfinals, the Taronja team defeated the German team Hamburg Towers 98-80, in a game in which Rivero had a decisive contribution of 21 points, to be the most outstanding offensive player for the winners.



The Cuban player also grabbed four rebounds to complete his individual performance, and was well supported by teammate Bojan Dubljevic, who scored 15 rebounds and also excelled under the boards with nine blocked shots.

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 defeated Italy's Reyer Venezia 87-66 in the round of 16.