Cuban beach volleyball duo wins gold medal in Aguascalientes





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) The Cuban duo (m) of Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo won the gold medal on Sunday after beating the US duo of Kolinske-Cory 2-0, in the final of the first stop of the North, Central America and Caribbean Circuit (Norceca) of beach volleyball, held in Aguascalientes, Mexico.



According to the www.norceca.net website, Diaz and Olayo defeated for the second time in the tournament the duo from the United States with a score of 21-18 and 21-19, after 36 minutes of play.



Cuba's top men's duo had previously beaten the Mexican duo of Virgen-Sarabia 2-1 (23-25, 26-24 and 15-12) in the group phase -A- in one hour and five minutes, and then defeated the Mexican pair of Virgen-Sarabia 2-0 (21-13 and 21-13) in 34 minutes.



In the quarterfinals, they beat the Puerto Rican duo of Rodriguez-Ribas, 2-0 (21-13 and 21-14) in 33 minutes of play, and in the semifinals they repeated their victory against Virgen-Sarabia, 2-0 (21-16 and 21-19) in 39 minutes.



The bronze medal went to Virgen-Sarabia (MEX), after beating Newhirter-Brewster (USA), 2-0 (21-16 and 28-26) in 43 minutes.