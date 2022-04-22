More Cubans get COVID vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) A total of 35,622,723 doses of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered throughout the country.



The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reports today that 9,936,495 people (89.7% of the population) have been fully immunized.



As of April 19, 10,649,132 Cubans had received at least one dose, whereas 9,090,532 have all the doses and 6,484,501 have been administered booster vaccines either as part of clinical trials or through programs for selected regions and at-risk groups.



At present, 1,380 Cubans are infected, with 14 and 10 of them in critical and serious condition, respectively. As to the virus’s death toll, 8,522 deaths have been reported, for a mortality rate of 0.77%.