Cuban Rivero and his team to crucial phase in Eurocup basketball match





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and the Spanish team Valencia Basket will play this Wednesday against the German team Hamburg Towers, in the beginning of the decisive phase of the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only behind the Euroleague in the Old Continent.



The Valencians, who with four titles have the most trophies in this competition, will host the German club at the Fuente de San Luis Pavilion, known as La Fonteta, in their quest to advance to the quarterfinals.



This duel will pit the Spanish club, which is in second place in Group B (12 wins and six losses), against the representatives of the city of Hamburg (6-10), who finished in seventh place in the A bracket.



If they advance to the next round, Valencia Basket will also play a single game at home to settle the Eurocup playoffs.