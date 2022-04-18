Cuba wins silver medal in mixed teams at Panamerican Judo Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Cuba finished on Sunday with the silver medal in the mixed team tournament of the 1st Pan American and Oceania Judo Championships, after losing in the final to the favorite Brazil.



After also finishing second in the individual, with two gold, two silver and two bronze medals, also surpassed by Brazil (7-5-3), the pupils of Julio Alderete (m) and Yordanis Arencibia (f) lost 0-4 to the Brazilians, according to the site of the International Federation www.ijf.org.



The Cubans opened with a victory in pool C against Colombia, and in the second pool they overcame the Peruvians, with performances in the 57, 70, +70 (f), 73, 90 and +90 kg (m) divisions.



In the individual category, the Cuban champions were Ivan Silva, in the 90 kilograms (kg), and Andy Granda (+100 kg), the runners-up were Danny Porte (60 kg) and Arnaes Odelin (57 kg), and the bronze medalists were Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Yusmari Reyes (63 kg).



Behind Brazil (7-5-3) and Cuba (2-2-2) were the United States (1-1-6), Canada (1-1-4), Venezuela (1-1-0), Australia (1-0-4) and Costa Rica (1-0-0), the seven nations that won at least one of the 14 individual titles in competition.