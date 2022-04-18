Cuban Jasiel Rivero contributed 12 points to Valencia Basket's 19th victory





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) The Cuban Jasiel Rivero scored 12 points today in Valencia Basket's 19th victory, a 78-71 win over Baskonia in the Spanish basketball league.



Rivero, who was his team's third top scorer—after Xabier López-Arostegui and Martin Hermannsson, with 20 and 15 points, respectively—also notched up six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes of action on the court.



With this result, Valencia Basket (19-10) has the same balance as CB Canarias and Joventut de Badalona, although those teams rank third and fourth right now due to a better difference in points for and against.



The current champion Barca is leading the standings with 22-7, followed by Real Madrid (20-9), according to the competition's official website.