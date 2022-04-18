Cuba sweeps to victory in Danube Water Polo League





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) After four days of intense competition, the Cubans Mayelín Bernal, Aliannis Ramírez and Cecilia Díaz maintained on Sunday their prolific performance in the Danube Water Polo League held in Košice, Slovakia.



In Olympia Košice's 14-12 victory over Red Star Belgrade, Bernal and Ramírez led the attack of the Slovak League and Cup holders with four and three goals, respectively, and then secured another win (22-6) against Serbia’s VKD Taš 2000.



Bernal has been calling the shots in this third edition of the tournament of champions of traditional water polo powerhouses with remarkable results, such as in Cuba’s victory against Romania’s Bucharest on Saturday, when she scored six times in a 25-7 win.



Seven teams from Slovakia, Serbia, Hungary, Romania and the United Kingdom are participating in this competition, currently led by the host Olympia Košice.