Cuban Athlete Re-elected to International Weightlifting Federation





Havana, April 14 (ACN) The International Weightlifting Federation ratified by election Cuban Marina Rodriguez as member of the Athletes’ Commission, according to the local Jit publication.



Rodriguez, first Cuban weightlifter medalist in Pan-Am games---silver in Toronto 2015—was ratified in the commission made up of five women and five men.



Each woman and man in the group represent each continent in the commission which is headed by Ghanaian Forrester Osei, participant in four world weightlifting championships.



Japanese Hiromi Miyake was elected commission vice-president; she was two-time Olympic and world medalist.



The election of Rodriguez ratified the significance of Cuba in weightlifting, following the visit last month to Havana by the leaders of the International Federation, who favored the organization here of a World Junior Weightlifting Meet.