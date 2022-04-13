Cuban Cyclist Leads Movistar Team at Belgium Championship





Havana, April 12 (ACN) Cuban Arlenis Sierra, two-time Pan-Am Champ and Fifth place at the recent World Championship of Road Cycling, is leading the iconic Movistar Teram for teh Arrow Brabant underway April 13 in Belgium.



Sierra (29) will be scorted by Colombian Paula Patino, Serb Jelena Eric, Spanish Sara Marin, Norwegian Katrine Aalerud and Australian Sarah Gigante, according to the official web of the club in Spain.



Last year, Sierra finished 15th at the Arrow of Brabant. The Cuban cyclist and Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, who is considered the road cyclist of the world, are considered Movistar’s outstanding athletes dring the 2022 early season.