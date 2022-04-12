Cuba elects new president of its National Baseball Federation





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) After several months of waiting, the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) finally elected Juan Reynaldo Perez Pardo as its new president.



The meeting, which was attended by the heads of the Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) and National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, Roberto Leon Richards and Osvaldo Vento Montiller, respectively, also approved the renewal of its executive.



Perez Pardo, who has served as national commissioner since September 2021, holds a PhD in Physical Culture Sciences and replaces Higinio Velez Carrion, who sadly passed away on May 12 of that year due to complications associated with COVID-19.



The meeting, the third in the process of renewing the national federations, was organized at the COC headquarters and also honored as vice presidents the once outstanding players Rodolfo Puente Zamora and German Mesa Fresneda.