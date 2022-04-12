Cuban judokas to participate at the Panamerican -Ocenaia Senior 2022 in Lima





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) The 18 Cuban judokas who will participate from April 15 to 17 at the Pan American Senior Judo Championships of America and Oceania Lima, depart today for that city.



The Cuban team will be headed by Ivan Silva, in the 90 kilograms (kg), who has had promising recent results in the Grand Slam of Paris, France, where he got a seventh place, Tel Aviv, Israel (bronze) and Antalya, Turkey (gold), in that order.



Andy Granda (+100 kg), fifth place and bronze medalist in the Israeli and Turkish events, respectively, and champion in the recently concluded national championship, also stands out.



The men's team is completed with Julio Delgado (60 kg), Orlando Polanco (66 kg), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), Hector San Roman (73 kg), Yasel Baeza (81 kg), and Liester Cardona (100 kg), who also participated in the European tour, with the addition of Danny Porte (60 kg).



Yordanis Arencibia, head of the women's technical team, will count on the participation of Melissa Hurtado (52 kg), Arnaes Odelin (57 kg), Idelannis Gomez (70 kg) and Thalia Nariño (+78 kg), and will be joined by Vanesa Godinez (48 kg), Thailen Castillo (63 kg), Yusmari Reyes (63 kg),

Madelines Gorguet (78 kg) and Naomis Elizardo (+78 kg).



The main athletes in their divisions, Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg), Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) and Maylin del Toro (63 kg), who were in Europe, will not participate by decision of the technical commission.



The Lima competition is the first of four that will award points to qualify for the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023 and will be attended by 232 judokas (m and f) from 25 countries.