Cuban cyclist rides with Movistar's heavy artillery in Belgium





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Movistar, an iconic team in road cycling, announced that the Cuban Arlenis Sierra will ride along the best road cyclist in the world, the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, and the "heavy artillery" of the club in the Amstel Gold Race and De Brabantse Pijl in the coming days.



This formation was chosen "after their remarkable performance in the Tour of Flanders, where they competed one on one with the cream of the world," the club wrote on its official website.



Van Vleuten finished second in the said Tour last Sunday, whereas Sierra dominated the pursuit and came in fourth, winning in a superb sprint the final attack of the advanced pack, where she remained throughout the race to support Van Vleuten.



In addition to Sierra and Van Vleuten, Movistar will feature the Danish Emma Norsgaard, the Norwegian Katrine Aalerud, the French Aude Biannic and the Colombian Paula Patiño, a luxury selection of sprinters, climbers and experts in individual sacrifice for the sake of the team's goals.