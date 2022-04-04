Cuba leaves Turkey with gold and bronze in judo Grand Slam (SUMMARY)





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 3 (ACN) Cuba said goodbye to the Antalya Grand Slam in Turkey with two medals, namely Iván Silva’s gold in 90 kg and Andy Granda’s bronze in +100 kg.



Silva and Granda defeated the Georgian Luka Maisuradze and the Hungarian Richard Sipocz, respectively, by Ippon in both cases, and helped Cuba rank seventh in the event, led by Georgia (2-2-0), France (2-1-4) and Brazil (1-1-3).



Silva ended with five wins and Granda with a 4-1 record, whereas the rest of their teammates—seven—never made it to the podium.



Before Turkey, the Cubans took part in the Grand Slams of Paris, France and in Tel Aviv, Israel, where again Silva—with a seventh and a third place, in that order—and Granda, who finished fifth in the latter, had the best results.



For this tournament, Antalya hosted 525 judokas of both sexes from 63 countries.