Cuban Arlenis Sierra continued exploring the cycling route in Flanders





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, one of the world's most outstanding road cyclists, participated today in the second day of recognition of Movistar Team, on the route of the Tour de Vlaanderen, after the end of the snowfall on the route that will be disputed next Sunday.



"This Thursday and Friday we have recognized the key sections of Ronde van Vlaanderen with Annemiek van Vleuten, Arlenis Sierra, Aude Biannic, Emma Norsgaard, Alicia Gonzalez and Barbara Guarischi," the famed Movistar Team highlighted on its Facebook page, where it shared video summaries.



On Thursday, Van Vleuten and Sierra, the team's most successful riders, began their exploratory work on hills and cobblestone trails on the classic Belgian route.



The Dutchwoman, the best in the world, won the Tour of Flanders in 2021, an ideal race to challenge her virtues as a climber and all-round cyclist.



For Sierra, two-time Pan American champion and fifth place in the last World Championships, the goal will be to contribute as much as possible to Van Vleuten's optimal result.



In the race through Flanders last Sunday, after leading Movistar's performance with ninth place, Sierra was warmly praised by the Dutchwoman, who is also her roommate.



This Sunday, the international elite will compete over 158.6 kilometers, with 11 climbs on famous elevations such as Molenberg, Koppenberg, Steenbeekdries, Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.