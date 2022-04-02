Cuba begins without medal at the Antalya Grand Slam of judo 2022







HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuba started today without medal in the Grand Slam of Turkey, where with five judocas got three successes and five setbacks, with victories for Orlando Polanco, Melissa Hurtado and Arnaes Odelin.



According to the website of the event, Polanco opened his action in the 66 kilograms (kg) with a win by Ippon against the Estonian Oscar Pertelson, but then fell by the same way, by three warnings - Shidos - to two against the Kazakh Yeldos Smetov.



Hurtado (52 kg) had a similar route, defeating the Sri Lankan Kumbalgama Lunuga, by Ippon, and then lost in Golden Rule by Ippon against the Hungarian Reka Pupp.



Odelin (57 kg) defeated by Ippon to the Austrian Lisa Brabner, in Golden Rule, and then she was beaten by Ippon by the Israeli Timna Nelson Levy.



In their first performances, Julio Delgado (60 kg) and Aleanny Carbonell (48 kg) lost against Mongolian Ariunbold Enkhtaivan, by Wazari, and Azerbaijan's Leyla Aliyeva, by Ippon, respectively.



Tomorrow, Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), Hector San Roman (73 kg), Yasel Baeza (81 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (70 kg) will debut.



Estrada and San Roman will face Turkish Umalt Demirel and Bulgarian Danislav Ivanov, in that order, Baeza against Polish Damian Stepien, and Gomez against Turkish Minel Akdeniz.



On Sunday, last day of the tournament, Ivan Silva (90 kg), Liester Cardona (100 kg), Andy Granda (over 100 kg) and Thalia Nariño (over 78 kg) will compete.



In Antalya, 525 judokas - 312 men and 213 women - from 63 countries are competing.