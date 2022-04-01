Cuba debuts today in Antalya Grand Slam 2022 in Turkey





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuba will debut today with five judokas in the Grand Salm of Antalya, Turkey, which will conclude on Sunday with the participation of 525 athletes - 312 men and 213 women - from 63 countries.



According to the event's website, Julio Delgado will face Mongolian Aribunbould Enkhtaivan in his first bout in the 60 kilograms (kg) Pool C, while Orlando Polanco (C-66 kg) will open the actions against Estonian Oscar Pertelson.



The other three Cubans who will compete Friday are Aleanny Carbonell (D-48 kg), Melissa Hurtado (B-52 kg) and Arnaes Odelin (B-57 kg) against Leyla Aliyeva from Azerbaijan, Kumbalgama Lunuga from Sri Lanka and Lisa Grabner from Austria, respectively.



Tomorrow, Saturday, Magdiel Estrada (D-73 kg), Hector San Roman (B-73 kg), Yasel Baeza (D-81 kg) and Idelannis Gomez (B-70 kg) will make their debut.



Estrada and San Roman will face Turkey's Umalt Demirel and Bulgaria's Danislav Ivanov, in that order, Baeza against Poland's Damian Stepien, and Gomez against Turkey's Minel Akdeniz.



On Sunday, the last day of the tournament, Ivan Silva (A-90 kg), Liester Cardona (D-100 kg), Andy Granda (C-over 100 kg) and Thalia Narino (D-over 78 kg) will compete.



Cubans Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kg) and Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg), will not compete, just take advantage of their stay in Europe to train, as well as Maylin del Toro (63 kg), who is recovering from ankle surgery.