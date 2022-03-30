Four Cubans after the silver medals in the Continental Boxing Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Headed by world bronze medalist Herich Ruiz (86 kg), four Cubans will seek silver medals today on their road to the top of the podium in the Continental Boxing Championships held in Guayaquil, Ecuador.



Ruiz will be opposite Arjan Iseni (USA)—who has just made his debut in an international ring with a 3-1 victory over the Mexican Rogelio Romero in the quarterfinals—whereas Erislan Romero (51 kg), Rafael Joubert (60 kg) and Damian Arce (54 kg) will face, respectively, the Dominican Mario Lavegar, the Argentinean Agustin Vergara and the local Roberto Cuesta.



Cuba has already secured a spot in the grand final next Friday with Billy Rodriguez (48 kg), who will fight against the Guatemalan Josue Lopez for the title.