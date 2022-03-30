Cuba’s Arlenis Sierra in the Across Flanders bicycle race





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 30 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra will compete today in the race Across Flanders with her iconic Movistar team, which also includes the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten—the world’s best road racer and current champion of the Belgian competition—as well as Sarah Gigante (Australia), Jelena Erić (Serbia) and the Spaniards Sheyla Gutiérrez and Lourdes Oyarbide.



It will be only 120 km, so fast riders like Arlenis have a good chance, although she will work with the team to contribute to Van Vleuten’s victory.



Even if red tape and COVID kept her from taking part in the pre-match preparation and joining her team in due time, Sierra had a great performance in his second race of this new season, namely the Gent-Wevelgem race, another Across Flanders classic, where she finished 16th, again after working for the victory of the Danish Emma Norsgaard.



Flanders brings back good memories for the 29-year-old Cuban cyclist, since six months ago she finished fifth in the 100th edition of the World Road Championships, a historic result that she achieved solo against the best teams of the world.