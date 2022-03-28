Cuban judokas to participate at the Antalya Grand Slam 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Cuban judokas who are on a training base in Paris, France, will depart on Wednesday for Turkey to participate in the Antalya Grand Slam from April 1 to 3.



Rafael Manso, president of the National Federation of this sport, confirmed today to the Cuban News Agency that this will be the third and last competition of the Cuban athletes, who previously participated in the Grand Slam in Paris and Tel Aviv, Israel.



In the French capital are Idalis Ortiz, over 78 kilograms (kg), Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg), Idelannis Gómez (70 kg), Thalia Nariño (over 78 kg), Aleanny Carbonell (48 kg), Melissa Hurtado (52 kg), Arnaes Odelin (57 kg), Maylin del Toro (63 kg).



The list is completed by Ivan Silva (90 kg), Andy Granda (over 100 kg), Orlando Polanco (66 kg), Julio Delgado (60 kg), Yasel Baeza (81 kg), Hector San Roman (73 kg), Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Liester Cardona (100 kg).



Silva has a seventh place (Paris) and a bronze medal (Tbilisi), and Andy Granda, a fifth place in the Israeli competition, and will again be the best chances of podium, since Idalis, Kaliema and del Toro will not be on the Turkish tatamis, Manso ratified.



The executive also announced that Cubans will participate in the Pan American Championship in Lima, Peru, from April 15 to 17, the first of the four that give points for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023.



The heads of the technical groups (m and f) Julio Alderete and Yordanis Arencibia are in Paris with coaches Antonio Becali (m) and Felix Portuondo (f), Dr. Uvelino Moreno and physiotherapist Jorge Vela.

