Cuban Yurisbel Gracial key to his team's victory, the rest with steady pace at NPB





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The batting of Cuban Yurisbel Gracial was a key factor today in the victory of the SoftBank Falcons 4-1 against the Nippon Ham Fighters, in the Pacific zone, at the start of the Japanese Professional Baseball League.



At the Pay Pay Dome in Fukuoka, the Cuban outfielder hit a double and a single to put his average at 400. His compatriot Alfredo Despaigne, whom the Falcons reported as injured, did not line up.



Meanwhile, at the Tokyo Dome and in the Central league, Cuban Dayan Viciedo hit a home run on the opening day of the season for the third year in a row, but his effort was insufficient to prevent the Chunichi Dragons from losing 2-4 to the Yomiuri Giants.



The starter, who singled in two turns in the batter's box, left his starting average at 500 and his home run and tow totals at one and one, respectively.



His compatriot and teammate, speedy right-hander Yariel Rodríguez, struck out one of the three batters he faced in a perfect inning of relief to start the year with a 0.00 ERA.



Good news for Yariel, who last season had been used as a starter in the Dragons' rotation. Catcher Ariel Martinez did not play today.



In addition, Cuban Leonys Martin went 2-0, with one run scored, one strikeout, one walk, one walk and one hit, to put his average at 000, in the 4-0 victory of the Lotte Marinos over the Rakuten Eagles at the Rakuten Seimei Park in Sendai.



Meanwhile, his compatriot and teammate, the slugger Adeiny Hechavarria, received a walk in one inning as a pinch hitter, to keep his average at 000.