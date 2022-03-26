Two Cubans lead the rankings at the Zonal 2.3 chess tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) The Cubans Yerisbel Miranda and Carlos Daniel Albornoz will start today as solitary leaders in the men's and women's sections of the Zonal 2.3 chess tournament, which is being held in Dominican Republic.



Yerisbel took over the lead with 6.5 scratches in eight rounds, after defeating Mexico's Alexandra Martinez, and has the best chances of winning the only place that will be awarded for the 2023 World Cup.



On the farewell date, she will be face Venezuelan Tilsia Carolina Varela, and winning is the surest way to forget about any other variant and secure the ticket, as her closest pursuers are only half a point behind her.



With six points are Cuba's Zenia Corrales, representing Mexico, and Colombia's Maria Paula Hernandez, and either of them could complicate the outlook for Yerisbel.



Meanwhile, Albornoz has seven points in eight starts, with a recent victory over Colombia's Jose Gabriel Cardoso, and is half a point ahead of the Cuban-now representing Panama- Roberto Carlos Sanchez.



Next with six points is another Cuban Isan Ortiz, who won the most recent date against his compatriot Luis Manuel Perez and keeps hopes of winning one of the two World Cup tickets that will be distributed in the men's world championships.



The bad news is that Isan will be Albornoz's opponent and the result could leave someone without the coveted quota, because it will depend on what Roberto Carlos, rival of Mexican Luis Fernando Ibarra, achieves.