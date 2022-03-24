Today, Cuba vs. Guatemala as part of FIFA calendar





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) In one of the month’s two FIFA days, Cuba's senior soccer team will play today against Guatemala—neither country qualified for 2022 World Cup in Qatar—in their first international match of the year.



Guatemala has won the last three games between the two countries ( 0-3, 0-1 and 0-1).



With Cuban coach Pablo Elier Sánchez’s permission, ACN has come up with a possible lineup, to wit: goalkeeper Sandy Sánchez, central defenders Cavafe and Modesto Méndez, as well as full-backs Asmel Núñez (right) and Dariel Morejón (left). Karel Guzman and Davide Incerti could be wingers, whereas the skillful Dayron Reyes would be in charge of receiving and passing balls to “three-pronged strike force” of the forwards Luis Javier Paradela, Maykel Reyes and Marcel Hernandez.



After this match, Cuba will play against Belize in another FIFA Day at the FFB Field of the city of Belmopan.