Jasiel Rivero and his team Valencia vs. Turkey in Eurocup Basketball





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The Cuban Jasiel Rivero and the Valencia Basket club of Spain will play today against Turkey’s Frutti Extra Bursaspor, in the 16th round of the Eurocup basketball tournament, which in terms of quality is only second to the Euroleague.



As visitors, the Valencia will try to stay at the top of Group B, which they lead on a tie with another Spanish team, Gran Canaria, both with 11 wins and 4 losses, whereas the Bursaspor (6-9) is in eighth place.



If the Spanish team wins, it will secure its inclusion among the first four of Pool B and thus the advantage of hosting the first games for the title.



In its previous game, Valencia Basket beat the Italian team Reyer Venezia Mestre 86-80, a game in which Rivero excelled with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.