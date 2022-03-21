Cubans to remain undefeated at Zonal 2.3 Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The five Cubans taking part in the Zonal 2.3 chess tournament in the Dominican Republic will try to maintain their unbeaten records today in an event that awards places for the next World Cup in 2023.



Carlos Daniel Albornoz and Isan Ortiz have two wins after Sunday's double round and are part of the men with two units, while Luis Manuel Perez won once and made a draw in his second round, to be on 1.5 points.



With a pair of points are also the Colombians Sergio Barrientos and Jose Gabriel Cardoso, the Cuban -now playing for Panama- Roberto Carlos Sanchez, the Costa Rican Leonardo Valdes and the Dominican Carlos Paul Abreu.



In this third round, two-time national champion Albornoz will face Valdes, while Isan faces Abreu and Luis Manuel gainst Dominican Calvin Crispin.



The men's section gathers 65 competitors and will have as maximum prize two tickets to the aforementioned World Cup.



Among the women, there are 24 players in search of a single ticket, and the Cubans Yerisbel Miranda and Yuleisy Hernandez, winners of their first two matches, are already ahead of the competition.



They now rank 1-2 in the tiebreaker system; Monday Miranda will face Colombia's Isabella Lopez, while Hernandez will compete against Cuba's Zenia Corrales, who plays for Mexico.



