Table tennis to boom in the Americas, executive asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) Table tennis in the Americas is committed to the development and insertion of players in Europe, with the aim of future world medals, despite the challenges and the pandemic, according to statements made to the Cuban News Agency by the president of the Pan American Confederation of that sport.



The Dominican Juan Vila referred to the different challenges, especially in countries where the level of table tennis has decreased and, in addition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which implied postponing projects.



For example, in the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean, which were once the powers of the continent, the quality of table tennis has declined, said the former player.



Today, however, essential steps are being taken, such as the insertion of stars in Europe. Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana are in this process and this will contribute to the growth of the technical base, he emphasized.



We intend to have a training and development center for table tennis in the Americas, similar to any other in the world, Vila remarked, who praised the quality and work of Cuba's players and coaches.



On future world and Olympic medals for the Americas in a sport dominated by China, Vila argued that Brazilian Hugo Calderano is number three in the world and, if he made it, any player from the Americas can become one of the best in the world.