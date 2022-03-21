Over 8 Thousand Fans Enjoy in-person Attendance of Baseball Stars Game





Matanzas, March 18 (ACN) The Victoria de Giron Baseball Stadium in this city, venue of the Cuban Baseball Stars Game, will host up to eight thousand fans over the weekend during the annual meet between Occidentales and Orientales teams, plus a Junior Leagues game.



Sports director in Matanzas province, Jose Luis Gandara, told the Cuban News Agency that the stadium will open its doors to the people at 11 am. A big screen will be set up for the game, and the opening ceremony will count on the performance of popular music bands.



Matanzas is in conditions to offer a show that meets the people’s expectations, said the local president of the Sports, Physical Education and Recreation Institute.



The Baseball Stars Game called on the participation of 52 outstanding Cuban players from different regions of the country.