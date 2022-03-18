Cuban Lazaro Martinez wins gold medal at World Indoor Athletics Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Cuban triple jumper Lazaro Martinez won today the gold medal in his event at the opening of the World Indoor Athletics Championships, in its 18th edition hosted by Belgrade, Serbia, until March 20.



Martinez, three-time world champion in the triple jump in the lower categories, won the gold medal with the best record of the world this season, 17.64 meters (m).



Behind the new king of the indoor triple jump were Portugal's Pedro Pablo Pichardo (17.46 m), winner of the summer event in Tokyo 2020, and the United States' Donald Scott (17.21 m), winners of the silver and bronze medals, respectively, according to the official website of World Athletics.



During the current season, the Cuban had already won in the winter tour last February 17 with a mark of 17.21 m, in the athletic meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin, France, and on March 2 at the World Indoor Tour Madrid meeting, with a 17.12 m record.