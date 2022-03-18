Three Cubans compete in opening of World Indoor Athletics Belgrade 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Triathlete Lazaro Martinez, long jumper Maikel Masso and Roxana Gomez, 400 meters flat runner, will be the three Cubans who are competing today at the opening of the 18th edition of the World Indoor Athletics Championships, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, until March 20.



The first in action was Gomez, Olympic finalist in the oval lap in the summer event of Tokyo 2020, who was in one of the qualifying heats of her event in search of advancing to the semifinals.



As for Martinez, three-time world champion in the triple jump in the junior categories, he was in the final of his speciality.



Then, in the afternoon, Masso, bronze medalist in Tokyo, will also compete in the final of his discipline with the intention of reaching the podium.



This Caribbean nation will have three other athletes in this universal competition, among them pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, who won the ticket due to her position in the ranking, and the triathletes Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez complete the group of qualified athletes.



Silva, Olympic runner-up in London 2012, has a wealth of experience at the highest level, including a gold medal on the planet in indoor track and field in Sopot, Poland, eight years ago.



At the 17th edition of these indoor competitions, in Birmingham 2018, the Cuban delegation shared the eighth place by country with the Czech Republic, by winning a title through Juan Miguel Echevarría (long jump) and a bronze medal by Yorgelis Rodriguez, in pentathlon.