Colombians keep calling the shots in weightlifting tournament in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Colombia, a world power in weightlifting, continues to lead the Manuel Suarez In Memoriam International Weightlifting Tournament held in Havana after three days of competition.



The Colombians run first and second in snatch, clean & jerk and total in several divisions of both sexes and have set records for the competition in all three modalities, even if some of the Venezuelan, Dominican and Cuban athletes have also notched up good performances.



Cuba’s best results so far are the silver medals won by Arley Calderón (61 kg), Franchesca Miledis Simón (45 kg) and Raydel Herrera (67 kg). The men's 81, 89 and 109 kg divisions, and the women’s 64 kg and 71 kg will compete today.



The 40th edition of the Manuel Suarez In Memoriam International Tournament, a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, hosts weightlifters from 10 countries and the visit of directors of the International Weightlifting Federation.