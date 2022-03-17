Jasiel Rivero’s club back among the first in Eurocup basketball





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) The Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his Spanish club Valencia Basket regained the lead of Group B in the Eurocup basketball tournament after beating the Italian team Reyer Venezia Mestre 86-80 on the 15th day of the event.



The Valencians, who with four titles have the most trophies in a tournament that in terms of quality is only second to the Euroleague, have now an 11-4 record that places them on the first place of their pool along with Gran Canaria, also from Spain.



Rivero excelled in this game with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists, albeit Klemen Prepelic took the cake with 19 points. On the other side, Jordan Theodore (25) stood out.



The locals relied on their better work under the hoop with 37 rebounds, 10 more than the Italians, although the latter were better in field goals with 51.6%. Both teams scored 11 three-pointers.