Colombia dominates start of International Weightlifting Tournament in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Colombia, a world power in weightlifting, led this Tuesday the results of the traditional Manuel Suarez in Memoriam International Weightlifting Tournament held at Havana’s Cerro Pelado High Performance Athletes Training School.



In the 61 kg division, for instance, the Colombian Habib de las Salas prevailed over the Cuban Arley Calderon after a hard-fought final attempt by the local, invalidated after a complaint. De las Salas lifted 120 kg in the snatch and 152 kg in the clean & jerk to total 272 and win the three gold medals, whereas Calderon registered 119, 151 and 270, respectively. The Venezuelan Fabian Jose Marquez won the bronze medals with 115, 138 and 253.



Beatriz Pirón, from the Dominican Republic, reigned in the 49 kg division (83, 100, 183), followed by her teammate Dahiana Ortiz (81, 99, 180) and the Colombian Manuela Berrio (77, 100, 177) on a day marked by the Dominicans breaking four records for these events.

Today’s program features the men's 67 and 73 kg contest and the women's 59 kg.



The Manuel Suarez in Memoriam International Weightlifting Tournament, which hosts weightlifters from 10 countries, is a qualifying event for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.