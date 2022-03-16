Copa Cuba athletics competition returns after two years





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) After two years of interruption due to COVID-19, the Cuba Cup of athletics returns this 2022 to Havana’s Pan American Stadium with competitions scheduled for the coming weekend.



Considered as the national championship of the king of sports, the event will not be able to count on six top Cuban athletes who will be in the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, namely the experienced pole vaulter Yarisley Silva—second in the London 2012 Olympic Games and winner of the indoor track and field tournament of Sopot, Poland, eight years ago—long jumper Maikel Massó—third in Tokyo 2020—the triple jumpers Liadagmis Povea, Leyanis Pérez and Lázaro Martínez, and Roxana Gómez in the 400-meter race.



As to the Cuba Cup, the tournament will have 15 finals on the first day—Friday 18—including the 100 meter race for men and women, whereas Saturday and Sunday will feature 18 and 14 finals, respectively.