Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club play today in Eurocup basketball





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his Spanish club Valencia Basket will play today as hosts of the Italian team Reyer Venezia Mestre, in the 15th round of the Eurocup basketball tournament, second only to the Euroleague in terms of quality.

The Valencians (10-4) are leading Group B, whereas the Italians rank fifth with a 7-6 record.



In its previous presentation on the 8th, the Spanish team won 88-77, its tenth victory, this time as visitors against the French team JL Bourg Basket, thanks largely to 16 three-pointers in 30 attempts, for an excellent 53.3% efficiency and a good performance under the hoops that gave them 33 rebounds, eleven more than its French contenders.



Individually, Valencia Basket’s Klemen Prepelic stood out with 18 points, whereas Rasheed Sulaimon led the JL Bourg Basket’s offensive with 17.



The Cuban Rivero registered three points and three rebounds, although he only played for 7:48 minutes.