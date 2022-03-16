Cuban rowing targets Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) With a pre-selection of 21 athletes, Cuban rowing is focusing on 2022 in the qualifying tournament in November for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, scheduled June 23 to July 8.



Angel Luis Garcia, president of the National Federation of this sport, said today to the Cuban News Agency that 14 modalities, seven male, six female and one mixed, have been called to the event that will grant tickets for the multi-sport event in El Salvador.



As usual, Cuban rowers row several modalities, some with more than two, mainly the singles (1x), who also compete in collective boats.



Garcia, who is also the national commissioner, added that two training bases are planned, the first one in high altitude conditions in Mexico, in April, and another one in Hanabanilla, in June, in both cases in eight modalities (1xH, 2xH, 4xH, 2xHPL, 1xF, 2xF, 4xF and 2xFPL).