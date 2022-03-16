Cuban Jasiel Rivero continues with good performance at Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) With 12 points and four rebounds, Cuban Jasiel Rivero continued his good performance today at the ACB basketball league in Spain, where his club Valencia Basket defeated the difficult team Baxi Manresa 90-85.



In this match Rivero had an excellent efficiency of 83 % from short distance, with five baskets in six attempts, along with two free throws scored in four opportunities, in almost 19 minutes of action.



His teammates Martin Hermannsson, with 19 points, Bojan Dubljevic (14) and Louis Labeyrie (10) stood out on offense, while Chima Moneke (24) and Joe Thomasson (12) excelled on the opposing side.



The Valencians, fifth in the standings now with a record of 14 wins and eight losses, won the first half with a 50-46 score and after the break they won by the minimum 16-15 in the third period, to close with a 24-all tie in the last quarter.