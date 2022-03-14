Jasiel Rivero and his club to get back on victory lane in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his club Valencia Basket (13-8) will try today to resume their winning pace in the ACB basketball league in Spain in a game against the difficult team Baxi Manresa, currently in third place with 15 wins and 7 losses.



Real Madrid (18-5) leads the Spanish competition, followed by Barca (17-4)—the current champion—and with the Joventut Badalona (14-8) completing the top four after defeating Valencia Basket 76-68 at home.



For the winners, Pau Ribas stood out with 15 points, whereas Rivero’s team had Klemen Prepelic (13) and Martin Hermansson (12) as top scorers.



The Cuban could only contribute five points, two rebounds and one assist, according to the official website of the tournament.