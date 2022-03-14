Cuban Olympic Committee top official receives the president of CONCACAF





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 14 (ACN) Roberto Leon Richards, president of the Cuban Olympic Committee (COC), received on Sunday Victor Montagliani, head of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) at the Jose Marti International Airport.



The delegation headed by Montagliani, made up by authorities with high responsibility in the confederation, was greeted at the capital's air terminal by the president of the Cuban Football Association (AFC), Oliet Rodríguez Méndez, the director of international relations of Inder, Gisleydi Sosa, and other representatives of the national commission of that sport.



During the working visit to the island, Montagliani will carry out an intense program that includes conversations with the highest authorities of the Cuban sports movement, members of the Cuban Football Association and will discuss topics of interest and how to increase bilateral collaboration, among other issues.



In statements to the press, Oliet Roríguez, considered the Concacaf visit very important for Cuban soccer, since both parties will have the possibility of strengthening bilateral collaboration, which would allow increasing the development of the discipline in the country.

The delegation is also made up of Mario Leal, head of member associations and the president's office, Mario Monterrosa, director of member associations of North and Central America, and Nidia Mercado, CONCACAF protocol manager.