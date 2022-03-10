Team Cuba lost to Australia in Intercontinental Water Polo Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) The Cuban women's team lost 26-4 to Australia—third place in the 2019 World Championships and one of the world’s powerhouses in this sport—in the Intercontinental Water Polo Cup in Lima, Peru.



In addition to the United States and Canada, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) considers Australia as one of the event’s favorites.



Cuba arrived late to the competition and has only participated in two matches in the three days since the start of the tournament, first against the United States, current Olympic and world champion, with a few players short. Team USA won 21-2, although the game’s MVP was the Cuban goalie Arisney Ramos Betancourt.



From today until Sunday, Cuba is scheduled to play against Canada, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, in that order.